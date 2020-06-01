Pharma firm Alvogen makes almost half its Malta workforce redundant

Generics pharmaceutical firm Alvogen has terminated the jobs of almost half its Malta workforce, MaltaToday has learnt.

The San Ġwann-based company, which employed 39 people, informed 18 full-time employees last Friday that they were being made redundant.

The redundancies have nothing to do with COVID-19 and were the result of a reduction in the international business of the company, according to industry sources.

Alvogen opened its regional headquarters in Malta in 2015, absorbing a lot of the workers that had been made redundant by Actavis when it closed its research and development arm in 2013.

Alvogen is based at the Life Sciences Park in the San Gwann industrial estate. It is a global, privately owned pharmaceutical company with commercial operations in 20 countries. It employs 1,700 people worldwide and operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the US, Korea and Taiwan.