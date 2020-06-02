UĦM calls on government to extend teleworking for employees despite lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Teleworking arrangements for people who cannot physically return to work on Friday must continue, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said.

The union called on the government should ensure that workers continue having the option of using telework, especially those who have to take care of their children.

The UĦM expressed its reservations on the lifting of all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, adding that a risk assessment should be carried out at all work places.

“Government should consider leaving teleworking arrangements in place given the positive outcome experienced by both employers and employees. Additionally, some workers cannot return to work physically as they have to take care of their children since schools are still closed down and both Skolasajf and childcare centres will be operating with a lower capacity,” the union said.

UĦM also called on government to safeguard workers at their place of employment, by introducing a number of measures.

Such measures include the assurance that two metre social distancing is adhered to, proper ventilation, regular cleaning of work spaces, the availability of hand sanitisers and protective clothing as well as the installation of perspex screens where required.

The union also said that vulnerable workers such as diabetes patients and individuals with a low immune system among others, should not be exposed to other individuals given that a vaccine has not yet been found.

“The union insists that these individuals should be especially protected if they work at a place where the risk of infection is higher, such as in hospitals,” it said.