Fortina gives Turkish construction firm ultimatum after builders’ strike

Fortina Contracting has given Turkish construction firm TACA an ultimatum until Friday to stick to its legal obligations and ensure compliance with Maltese laws.

The issue concerns a builders’ strike on Tuesday, which saw Turkish workers assigned to the Fortina development site in Sliema lay down their tools.

The workers claimed that they were not paid their wages for five months. Works on the Fortina project were entrusted to the Turkish firm, which subsequently contracted a sub-contractor.

Fortina Contracting said on Wednesday that it has paid TACA all dues and in some instances even when the architect still has to finalise certification.

Fortina is claiming that to facilitate works it has also paid suppliers, landlords and numerous other third parties claiming payment from TACA.

“Whether TACA engaged a sub-contractor or not, TACA remains ultimately responsible to ensure full compliance with local laws and regulations. If its sub-contractor is not complying as they are saying, at least in our regard, it still remains an issue of TACA… TACA has been solicited to ensure compliance with its legal obligations in this regards not later than this Friday,” Fortina said in a statement disseminated by its legal representatives.

The issue of unpaid wages is being investigated by the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations.