Fortina construction workers claim they have not been paid in months

A group of Turkish construction workers recruited to work on the Fortina project have claimed they have received no payment for their services for the past months.

The group of around 80 are employed by TACA Construction, a Turkish company which brought them over to Malta in November last year to work on the project in Sliema.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the workers said that they had not been paid for any of their work for the past five months.

“We are given a bed to sleep in and food to eat, but it sucks. They are giving us no money,” the workers said.

Despite complaining to their supervisors, the workers said that the situation has persisted. “They say they have no money. They are not interested in us,” they said.

The workers were gathered together when MaltaToday visited the construction site, and work was not taking place.

At this stage, they said they wanted to be paid and leave Malta to go back home to Turkey. “We just want to be paid and go home.”

Some of the workers also complained that their living conditions were not ideal, and that cleanliness was lacking.

MaltaToday has reached out to TACA for comments and is awaiting a reply.