menu

Air Malta received over 40,000 refund and rebooking requests after COVID-19 flight cancellations

Air Malta says it cancelled more than 5,000 flights due to the closure of airports around Europe and North Africa

karl_azzopardi
4 June 2020, 7:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Air Malta received over 40,000 requests for refunds, rebooking and vouchers, following the forced closure of most airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline also cancelled over 5,000 flights, disrupting travel plans for over half a million passengers.

Air Malta said it is expecting more requests to come through as time passes.

The airline has mobilised a large number of resources to satisfy these requests, while stating it understands the concerns raised by customers with delays in getting replies.

“The closure of most airports, with the consequential sudden stop of most of revenue from ticket sales, was not a scenario the aviation industry in general ever envisaged,” it said.

Air Malta has vowed to clear the backlog of requests by the end of October.

“Although it is taking longer than it normally would, the airline remains committed to honour each request,” it said.

The airline thanked customers for their patience, while looking forward to a return to traveling.

“[Air Malta] hopes that the new flight schedule commencing on 1 July will offer more people the opportunity to fly,” the airline said.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Air Malta received over 40,000 refund and rebooking requests after COVID-19 flight cancellations
National

Air Malta received over 40,000 refund and rebooking requests after COVID-19 flight cancellations
Karl Azzopardi
French State company, Hugo’s owner and Chinese bridge study financier, among Gozo tunnel bidders
National

French State company, Hugo’s owner and Chinese bridge study financier, among Gozo tunnel bidders
Kurt Sansone
Retail trade in Malta witnessed largest EU decrease
National

Retail trade in Malta witnessed largest EU decrease
Kurt Sansone
Four bidders interested in Malta-Gozo tunnel project
National

Four bidders interested in Malta-Gozo tunnel project
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.