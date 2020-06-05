Pembroke council to vote against DB project

The Pembroke council is expected to oppose the DB Group’s City Centre development in St George’s Bay despite changes to the original plans.

Councillors unanimously approved a motion tabled by Mayor Dean Hili during a meeting on Thursday that reiterated the council’s primary objection that the project was “disproportionate” in a residential area.

The statement also refers to the construction of a tunnel under the protected garigue opposite Triq il-Mediterran, which is required to cater for increased traffic caused by the various projects in the area, and the nuisance to the community created by years of construction work.

But the motion also welcomed the various positive changes made to the DB project over the past months, which were the “fruit of negotiations with the developers”.

The council had earlier on this week supported a statement issued by NGOs and two other neighbouring local councils against the project.

The project is expected to be brought before the Planning Authority in the coming weeks.

Changes made to the project include the retention of the ITS building in its current place and a reduction of seven storeys from the main tower. The residential tower has now been reduced to 31 floors.

The latest proposal does not include a casino and offices, which formed part of the original plans.

The height reductions have also reduced the shadowing effect on the houses at the back of the project.

The DB group described the council’s position as mind boggling. “It is incomprehensible that the Pembroke local council came out against the project now that all their concerns, bar none, have been addressed and the project is much smaller than when they signed a memorandum of understanding last year.”

The Pembroke council had last year voted 4-1 to sign a memorandum of understanding with the DB Group.

On that occasion, the mayor had voted in favour despite expressing strong reservations.

During last year’s meeting Hili initially opposed negotiations with the developers but when a majority of council members were intent on signing the MoU, he decided to vote in favour to be in a position to lead the negotiations.

During yesterday’s meeting Hili reminded councillors of his previous stand, adding that he would not like to be in a position of kneeling down in front of developers for concessions.

He also made it clear that he would not feel comfortable voting for a project of such magnitude in the PA board meeting where the council has a vote.