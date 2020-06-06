menu

Two new COVID-19 infections, 13 recoveries in past 24 hours, authorities say

Active number of cases now stands at 22

matthew_agius
6 June 2020, 12:48pm
by Matthew Agius
Just 2 new COVID-19 infections were recorded today
Two new cases of coronavirus were registered overnight after 877 swab tests were carried out, the health authorities said.

There were also thirteen recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 22 on Saturday.

Since March when the first cases were discovered, Malta registered 627 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths. 596 people have recovered from the virus.

A total of 74,469 swab tests for COVID-19 were carried out over the past three months.

 

