[WATCH] Repubblika demand Home Affairs minister's resignation

Repubblika and Occupy Justice staged an impromptu protest on Tuesday afternoon demanding the resignation of the Home Affairs minister in light of allegations concerning former police chief Lawrence Cutajar.

The NGOs were protesting outside Byron Camilleri’s ministry in Valletta after Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder, claimed in court in the past weeks that Cutajar had interfered in the investigation into the journalist’s slaying.

Repubblika lambasted Camilleri for keeping Cutajar on as a government consultant when he stepped down as police commissioner in January, and for simply suspending him when his name cropped up in Theuma's testimony during the compilation of evidence against suspected murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech

“In the past week, we’ve been getting to know of collusion between high-ranking government and police officials, and criminals,” the NGOs said in a letter which it delivered to Camilleri.

"Instead of ensuring Cutajar was investigated, you protected him by making him your consultant," the NGOs said.

"Byron Camilleri - resign."

All protestors were wearing masks or visors, in line with the COVID-19 safety precautions advised by the health authorities.