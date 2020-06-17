Air Malta to fly to 22 destinations in summer 2020

Air Malta had set in motion the process to restore its network, with plans to operate to and from 22 destinations this summer.

After the closure for over three months of Malta International Airport for commercial operations due to the COVID-19 ban on travel, the national carrier will recommence its summer schedule on 1 July, when the airport reopens, the company said on Wednesday.

Air Malta flights to Rome, Lyon and Marseille will now join the previously announced flights to Prague, Catania, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Zurich, and Geneva, all of which will start from 1 July.

As from 15 July, the airline will also start operations to Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, London Heathrow, Lisbon, Madrid, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Orly.

August will also see Air Malta restarting flights to/from Manchester.

Madrid is a “new” city destination on the list. After a break of over 10 years of not operating to the Spanish capital, Air Malta will restart scheduled services to the city on 18 July.

The announced operations to Luxembourg will now be transferred to Brussels except for the planned flights to Luxembourg on 4 and 11 July which will be operated as scheduled.

Air Malta said that flights prices (including taxes and charges) will start at €39 one way, and are available online on www.airmalta.com and through all local and foreign travel agents.

Customers whose booked flights will be cancelled by the airline and wish to travel on Air Malta’s next available flight can get in touch on +356 25991230, the company said. Customers wishing to travel at a later date can opt for one of two options available on the airline’s website at www.airmalta.com/information/keep-your-trip-for-the-future.