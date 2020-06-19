PN calls for immediate arrest and investigation of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi over Montenegro project

The Nationalist Party has called for the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi over their involvement in Enemalta's purchase of a Montenegro wind farm.

The call comes on the back of revelations that Yorgen Fenech's 17 Black secretly made a profit on Enemalta's investment in a wind farm project in Montenegro that was mired in corruption.

“The time has come for the web of corruption created by Joseph Muscat and his friends to be eradicated once and for all,” the PN said.

On Friday, a joint investigation by Reuters and the Times of Malta revealed a money trail linking Dubai-based company 17 Black to Enemalta’s purchase of Montenegrin wind farm in 2015.

17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, is understood to have made a profit of €4.6 million from the deal.

“The news revealed today on the supposed project by Enemalta in Montenegro is a confirmation of the large-scale corruption Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were involved in,” the PN said.

"This is the time for the country’s institutions to wake up and act on the corruption carried out by individuals who until a few months ago held the highest positions in Malta," the statement signed by MPs David Agius, Beppe Fenech Adami, Ryan Callus and Karol Aquilina, said.

The Opposition put the onus of responsibility on Prime Minister Robert Abela, insisting this was a moment of truth for him.

“The time has come for this web of corruption that was designed by Joseph Muscat and his friends be destroyed once and for all so that the people stop paying the price of corruption through higher energy tariffs,” the statement said.

