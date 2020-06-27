Over 5,800 object to DB project on ITS site in third consultation period

Over 5800 objections have been submitted to the PA during the representation period for the proposed DB Group project on the ITS site, which closed yesterday.

The project, which was slightly downscaled from the initial proposal of 38 floors to 31, was issued a permit in 2018 in a meeting marred by controversy after it emerged that a board member had been brought to Malta by a private jet to participate in the vote. The permit was subsequently revoked by the law courts after it emerged that a board member had a conflict of interest. Recently the Auditor General issued a report which found serious shortcomings in the way the ITS land was transferred to the DB group.

The Local Councils of Pembroke, Swieqi and St. Julian’s, as well as several environmental and cultural NGOs, have also filed their objection. Many objections are still to be acknowledged by the PA, according to the coalition of NGOs spearheading the resistance against the project.

Nine NGOs objected to the development: Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, The Malta Archaeological Society, Żminijietna – Voice of the Left, Bicycle Advocacy Group and BirdLife Malta.

DB’s project has repeatedly broken records in terms of the number of objections it has attracted. A total of over 14,000 objections were submitted by the public during the three representation periods connected to this application that took place over the past three years.

“This clearly shows that the people have not been fooled by DB’s aggressive PR campaign that has flooded every type of media with adverts of their monstrosity. It also shows that the people have seen through the lies of the DB Group about their project being changed significantly and about having “listened” to the people’s concerns. The truth is that everyone, ranging from residents and Local Councils to business organisations and NGOs, remains opposed to the building of a commercial structure of massive width, height and volume, in a residential area and adjacent to sensitive natural sites,” said the NGOs in a statement.

The authorities cannot continue ignoring the wide and sustained opposition to this project, said the coalition. “DB’s so-called “City Centre” should be categorically refused and placed in a dustbin of atrocious plans that will never see the light of day. Moreover, the National Auditor has recently found that the DB Group was given public land in a totally irregular manner, and that disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi had tried to actively mislead the investigation by the National Auditor. Thus, we call on the authorities to revoke the illegitimate agreement with the DB Group and return that land to the people.”