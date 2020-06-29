Black model unfazed by racists who don’t want her running in Miss World Malta contest

Miss World Malta contestant Martha Attard has hit back at racist comments made on Facebook claiming the black model was not fit to participate in a Miss World Malta beauty paegant.

The post by Facebook user Louis Galea, has since been deleted.

In his post, Attard claimed that “it is not fair” that she represents the country. “It is not fair to the real Maltese to send [Martha Attard] abroad to represent us,” he said.

The post, which featured a screenshot taken from Attard’s Facebook page, was coupled by a comment made by Galea himself in which he said that “she is not Maltese breed”.

The post was met by a flurry of criticism, amassing almost 100 comments since it was posted. Attard replied to Galea’s statement by expressing her pride in being Maltese, stating it was an honour to represent the country in the competition.

“Together I believe we can eliminate racism,” Attard said, calling on her Facebook friends to share the post for better awareness on the issue.

Notable figures rallied in their support for Attard, with X Factor Malta host Howard Keith Debono stating “racists should be obsolete and re-educated with some basic facts about their own genetics.”

“Damn, I wasn’t aware us Maltese are a ‘pure breed’…I mean who even says that!” Debono said.

Women’s rights activists Andrea Dibben also voiced her support for Attard, despite not agreeing with the competition in principle.

“When a racist complains a woman of colour who is a competitor in Ms World contest is not of “Maltese breed”, there is nothing to do but bite the bullet (coz I really detest what beauty contests stand for) and vote for her,” she said.