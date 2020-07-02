Timothy Alden to contest Democratic Party leadership, join forces with AD

Change is afoot in the Democratic Party as Timothy Alden has announced he will be contesting the party leadership.

But Alden’s goal is to eventually have the PD join forces with Alternattiva Demokratika and form a new party “to create a home and refuge for concerned citizens”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Alden said the new political proposition would be “an opportunity for reform”.

“As Leader of Partit Demokratiku, my goal is to work side by side with Alternattiva Demokratika… If the talks succeed, we will build a new party, taking the best elements of both our existing ones. My objective and commitment is for talks to conclude by August,” Alden said.

The PD was formed in 2016 by Marlene Farrugia, who had fallen out with the Labour Party. In the 2017 election, PD forged an alliance with the Nationalist Party. PD candidates contested that election on the PN ticket but branded themselves as Tal-Oranġjo (the orange ones).

READ ALSO: PN and PD present coalition to 'clean up government'

The party managed to elect two candidates – Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia, who had also fallen out with the PL and contested with PD.

However, PD lost its parliamentary representation when the Farrugias resigned from the party in September last year and declared themselves to be independent MPs.

The resignations came after the PD’s dismal showing in the European Parliament election when its candidates received 5,276 first-count votes.

Then party leader Godfrey Farrugia garnered just 1,668 first-count votes, while fellow candidate Cami Appelgren, who has since parted ways, overshadowed the party leader with 3,053 votes.

If elected by party members, Alden will be the fourth PD leader.

Both PD and AD have failed to make any inroads with the electorate, barely scraping 1% between them in regular surveys conducted by MaltaToday.