Defiant PN MPs force meeting on Delia communication with Yorgen Fenech

Nationalist MPs have turned up at party headquarters insisting on a discussion over the exchange of messages between their leader and Yorgen Fenech.

The meeting was not called by Adrian Delia, who earlier in the day said that he will summon the parliamentary group later on this week.

But a sizeable group of MPs, angered by the latest revelations, insisted on an urgent meeting to be held on Sunday.

The MPs found the main door closed and were seen entering the HQ through the party media entrance a few metres up the road.

“The MPs called for this meeting themselves and are turning up at PN HQ just the same even though Adrian Delia has refused to summon a meeting of the parliamentary group because they feel the leader has to give an explanation on the latest revelations,” a PN source told MaltaToday.

The incident revolves around a story published in The Sunday Times of Malta that revealed how Delia did have an exchange of communication with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech last year when it was already known that he owned 17 Black.

The WhatsApp messages were always initiated by Fenech and in one instance in March 2019, the businessman also invited Delia to eat at his house. Delia replied by saying that he will ask Pierre Portelli to organise the event.

It is unclear whether the meal did take place. Only last week, Delia twice reiterated that his only meeting with Fenech was at his farmhouse in Żebbuġ before November 2018. The date is crucial because that is when Reuters revealed that secretive Dubai company 17 Black belonged to Fenech.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and has been charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The biggest problem Delia faces is that he lied just a few days ago when he denied having any communication of relevance with Yorgen Fenech after November 2018, when asked by journalists,” the PN source said.

More to follow.