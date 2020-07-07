Adrian Delia has asked police commissioner to investigate leaked WhatsApp messages

Adrian Delia has asked the police commissioner to investigate leaked WhatsApp messages, which he claims were passed on to the media in breach of the Criminal Code.

The Nationalist Party leader was referring to chats he had with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, which were published by The Sunday Times of Malta. The chats were from last year after it was known that Fenech owned 17 Black.

In a televised statement this evening, Delia said the leaked chats were part of systematic attacks to disrupt his fight against corruption.

“I am informed that a magistrate was immediately asked to initiate an investigation into the matter,” Delia said, without specifying what investigation he asked for.

Delia has not denied the content of the chats, including one where he entertained an invitation for a meal by Fenech.

The chats have caused havoc in the PN with MPs demanding Delia’s resignation. However, the Opposition leader used the televised address – broadcast an hour before a scheduled meeting of the parliamentary group – to strengthen his hand and pledge to continue fighting corruption.

“The more they attack me, the more I will fight against corruption… The more I will defend the people,” Delia said.

The televised address came a couple of hours after the National Audit Office published a damning report on the Vitals hospitals deal negotiated by the Muscat administration in 2015.

Delia, who opened a court case two years ago to have the deal rescinded, called for the immediate termination of the “scandalous” hospitals deal.

“This was a deal intended to rob the people for the benefit of the selected few. Joseph Muscat must shoulder political responsibility for defending this deal and the people involved; Finance Minister Edward Scicluna should also shoulder responsibility for failing to protect the public interest,” Delia said, pointing a scathing finger at former minister Konrad Mizzi, who oversaw the agreement.

But Delia also roped in Prime Minister Robert Abela and asked whether he will defend the public interest or the criminals.

“I expect the police to call in all the people involved in this deal after the NAO report but I expect the government to immediately end this vitiated and dirty contract,” he said.