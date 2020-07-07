Updated | Delia drafts Gonzi in bid to fend off MPs' no confidence attempt

Updated at 3pm with Gonzi mediation attempt

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has brought in former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi to mediate a Nationalist Party parliamentary group meeting which is to be held at party headquarters at 7pm tonight.

This last-ditch move is a bid by the embattled leader to stave off plans by a number of PN MPs to call for a no confidence vote.

Gonzi is currently at PN headquarters in Pieta' in talks with Delia.

Earlier, sources told MaltaToday that Delia would tonight be given a chance to step down from his post as Nationalist Party leader and will face a vote of no confidence if he refuses to do so, MaltaToday has learned.

Two MPs who spoke to MaltaToday on condition of confidentiality, insisted that – contrary to what happened in previous parliamentary group meetings – MPs were now intent on forcing Delia out.

Delia is facing flak from his MPs over exchanges he had with Yorgen Fenech last year when it was already known that the Tumas Group businessman was the owner of 17 Black. Fenech stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

MPs already attended an unofficial parliamentary group meeting at PN headquarters late on Sunday, but many were left unconvinced by Delia’s defence in reaction to the WhatsApp exchanges with Fenech published by The Sunday Times of Malta.

“We will see how Delia reacts and what he will do,” one MP said. “But one way or another, action will be taken tonight.”

The MP said that there was already a post-Delia plan agreed upon and that it had the widespread support of a vast majority of the parliamentary group.

“Everyone, inside the group and beyond, within the whole party, acknowledges that Delia’s position – especially following the latest developments – is totally untenable. Everyone, that is, except Delia himself.”

The MP said that the group expected Delia himself to make the first overtures in tonight’s meeting. “But if he remains stubborn even now, this time we are prepared to put our foot down,” the MP said, when pressed as to whether anything would actually happen if Delia did not bow out gracefully.

Delia resisted an attempt earlier this year by MPs, who wanted him out and party sources suggested he is unlikely to buckle under the pressure.

The parliamentary group can only vote on Delia’s role as leader of the opposition parliamentary group, not as party leader.

A vote of no confidence in Delia tonight would lead to him staying on as party leader but someone else occupying the constitutional role of Opposition leader.

The PN had been very critical of 17 Black’s inclusion as a target client for the Panama companies set up by former minister Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri. The company has been linked to alleged corruption in major public contracts.

In one of the exchanges, which were all initiated by Fenech, the Opposition leader entertained an invitation for dinner by replying that he would ask his aide, Pierre Portelli, to set it up.

Only last week, Delia twice told journalists that he had no communication of relevance with Fenech.

