Malta allows rescued migrants to disembark

Migrants who were living in desperate conditions on board a livestock carrier ship that rescued them will disembark in Malta later tonight, MaltaToday has learnt.

The Maltese authorities informed the captain of the ship Talia that they were giving the go ahead for the disembarkation procedure to start.

The migrants will be taken aboard the search and rescue vessel, the Melita I.

The Talia has been anchored outside the Freeport since Sunday after the authorities refused disembarkation.

The 52 migrants aboard the ship were living in desperate conditions in pens normally used to transport animals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the captain warned that food and drink supplies were running low and tension was rising among migrants.

The captain has been asked to provide a full list of the migrants on board.

The government had been refusing disembarkation until a European solution is found for the relocation of migrants.

It is unclear whether the government has obtained such a guarantee.