President in marathon talks over Adrian Delia’s future as Opposition leader

President George Vella will continue summoning Nationalist Party MPs to gauge whether they have confidence in Adrian Delia as Opposition leader.

Vella started the process yesterday after Opposition MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg went to him to trigger the process to remove Delia from his constitutional role.

The MPs also proposed Therese Comodini Cachia as Delia’s replacement after an earlier attempt to convince Claudio Grech fell flat.

The move followed a vote of no confidence last Tuesday within the PN parliamentary group. Delia lost the vote by 19 votes against 11. The 19 votes include those of the PN’s two MEPs, which are irrelevant for constitutional purposes.

After the vote, Delia vowed to stay on as party leader and yesterday evening insisted he was still Opposition leader.

READ ALSO: After night of long knives, Adrian Delia says: ‘I am still Opposition leader’

Vella started the day in Valletta, where he attended Mass on the occasion of Police Day. Afterwards, he headed to San Anton Palace for a series of meetings with the Opposition MPs.

Constitutional advice released

Meanwhile, the 17 rebel MPs have released the constitutional advice they sought from three legal experts on the way forward.

Constitutional law experts Austin Bencini, Kevin Aquilina and Giovanni Bonello have advised that the President was constitutionally bound to remove Delia if he ascertains that he lost the majority support of his MPs.

But they also insisted that the President would have to appoint the MP from within the PN who enjoyed the support of the majority of Opposition MPs.

Delia has insisted that as long as he stays on as PN leader, the President is constitutionally bound to appoint him as Opposition leader, unless the rebel MPs exit the PN and form their own grouping.

Read the advice given by the constitutional experts here: