Vaccination is vital against potentially lethal Parvovirus in dogs, vet says

Fully-vaccinated, healthy dogs are unlikely to contract parvovirus, and would likely only show mild symptoms, Vetcare Animal Clinic veterinarian Eurydike Kovacs has said.

Kovacs advised pet owners to remain vigilant and keep updated with their dogs’ vaccines but also be cautious of dog parks, as the virus can be contracted through dogs sniffing faecal matter as well as urine.

“It would be unlikely for a fully vaccinated dog to contract parvovirus – however on the chance that they do, they likely would only have minor symptoms such as mild diarrhoea and are unlikely to die from the virus,” Kovacs said.

Parvovirus is a potentially fatal and highly contagious disease that causes sudden and severe gastroenteritis in dogs. It is caused by a virus which survives in the environment for long periods of time – months to years depending on conditions.

The source of the virus is the faeces of infected dogs and, once passed in faeces, the virus will lie in wait in the environment. It can also be easily spread on shoes, clothing and on the coat and footpads of pets. Fortunately, humans are unaffected by parvovirus.

In response to the widespread panic seen on animal Facebook groups over the last few days, due to an outbreak of the virus and a reported death, Vetcare Animal Clinic took to social media to advise its customers to proceed with caution, however not to panic.

“All unvaccinated pets are at risk of contracting parvovirus, particularly those in high-risk areas and puppies from four weeks of age. Outbreaks of the disease continue to be regularly reported around Malta,” the post said.

The clinic said that symptoms of the virus can appear “quickly and include depression, severe vomiting, refusing food and water, abdominal pain, dehydration and bloody diarrhoea. Occasionally, dogs may only show mild symptoms of the disease.”

Unfortunately, the clinic said that a significant number of dogs suffering from the disease die within 48-72 hours of being taken ill.

“Vaccination against parvovirus is the only proven method of preventing the disease. Young puppies are very susceptible to infection, particularly because the natural immunity provided in their mothers’ milk may wear off before the puppies’ own immune systems are mature enough to fight off infection. If a puppy is exposed to canine parvovirus during this gap in protection, it may become ill.”

The clinic said that in spite of proper vaccination, a small percentage of dogs do not develop protective immunity and remain susceptible to infection. “Do not let your puppy or adult dog come into contact with the faecal waste of other dogs while walking or playing outdoors.”