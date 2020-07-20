menu

One new coronavirus case registered in the last 24 hours

One new COVID-19 case and two recoveries registered in Malta

maltatoday
20 July 2020, 12:52pm
by MaltaToday Staff
There are four active cases of COVID-19
There are four active cases of COVID-19

One new case of COVID-19 was registered in the past 24 hours after 583 swab tests, the health authorities said.

The new case is a close contact of a previously positive reported case, the statement read.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Monday, 20 July 2020

Two more recoveries meant that the total number of active cases now stands at four.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 677 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths. 

More in National
Farmers receive €500 million in compensation over storm damage
National

Farmers receive €500 million in compensation over storm damage
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat refuses to say who paid for his €21,000 flight to Dubai
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat refuses to say who paid for his €21,000 flight to Dubai
Massimo Costa / Karl Azzopardi
Steward Health Care adds 10 more ventilators to Gozo hospital
National

Steward Health Care adds 10 more ventilators to Gozo hospital
MaltaToday Staff
One new coronavirus case registered in the last 24 hours
National

One new coronavirus case registered in the last 24 hours
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.