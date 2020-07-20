One new coronavirus case registered in the last 24 hours

One new case of COVID-19 was registered in the past 24 hours after 583 swab tests, the health authorities said.

The new case is a close contact of a previously positive reported case, the statement read.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Two more recoveries meant that the total number of active cases now stands at four.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Malta registered 677 cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths.