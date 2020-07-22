PN: home affairs minister must resign, AD-PD: Europol, FBI must investigate

The Nationalist Party has accused the Maltese government of having failed to protect Melvin Theuma, “the most important witness” in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The news that Melvin Theuma is in critical condition showcases that the state has failed to protect the life of the most important witness in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The latest developments once again confirmed that crime has gripped the institutions of Malta and that there is free rein for people to do as they please.

“The government does not have the will or the moral authority to fight crime. Instead, it has allowed crime to rise further… In this respect, [home affairs] Minister Byron Camilleri must take political responsibility and step aside.”

In a joint statement, Alternattiva Demokratika and Partit Demokratiku said that Tuesday night’s developments were highly disturbing.

“We need clarity. We call on the police to establish the full facts as quickly as possible and identify the circumstances that allowed such an incident to happen.”

The parties said it reiterated their call that police need the support of international investigative authorities, including a Joint Investigative Team with Europol and continued involvement of the FBI.

“The cases related to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are a fundamental test for our democracy – a test we simply cannot afford to fail.”