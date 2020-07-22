menu

[WATCH] PN rebel MPs walk out on Adrian Delia, shun discussion on Theuma incident

Adrian Delia convenes PN parliamentary group to discuss Melvin Theuma suicide attempt but defiant rebel MPs refuse to play ball and walk out

22 July 2020, 3:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Therese Comodini Cachia leads a walkout of rebel MPs from the PN parliamentary group convened by Adrian Delia
Rebel MPs walk out of PN parliamentary group meeting

Nationalist rebel MPs walked out of a parliamentary group meeting called by Adrian Delia to discuss the Melvin Theuma incident.

Therese Comodini Cachia said the MPs were only interested in discussing the leader’s unwillingness to respect two no confidence votes.

Comodini Cachia was scathing in comments she gave the media on her way in for the meeting of the parliamentary group at PN headquarters on Wednesday.

She and other rebel MPs walked out of the meeting shortly afterwards when Delia, ostensibly refused to discuss anything but the dramatic events that unfolded in the last hours.

The meeting was called by Delia late on Tuesday night after the alleged suicide attempt by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

But Delia’s attempt to get the parliamentary group together on the matter, which he described as being of national importance, was torpedoed by dissenting MPs. 

“In light of the circumstances which unfolded during the night, it is certain that the country needs a strong, serious and credible opposition,” Comodini Cachia said, adding that the only thing her colleagues were willing to discuss during the meeting was Delia’s unwillingness to respect the two confidence votes he lost.

Video is unavailable at this time.

A fortnight ago, Delia lost a confidence vote in his parliamentary group, which was followed by another defeat in the executive committee.

Comodini Cachia said that if the party was not a credible and strong opposition, it would not be in a position to fight “the web of corruption which has engulfed the country under a Labour government”. 

Comodini Cachia also agreed that yesterday’s incident involving Theuma was a bigger incentive for the parliamentary group to discuss the party’s leadership.

Her words contrasted with those of the PN leader, who on his way in said the meeting would discuss yesterday’s incident and government’s mistake in not protecting a key witness.

He also called out government and the PM for not issuing any statements on the case. 

“That worries me. I expect the country’s leaders to lay out a direction,” Delia said.

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
