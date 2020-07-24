Mount Carmel healthcare worker among new COVID-19 cases

A healthcare worker at Mount Carmel Hospital was amongst the six new COVID-19 cases registered overnight.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed that the staff member had tested positive today.

The ward where the nurse worked was closed off, and its patients and staff have been quarantined and will be swab tested.

The new cases found in the past 24 hours form part of a cluster related to yesterday’s positive case.

On Thursday, young people who attended a weekend-long party at the Radisson Hotel in St Julian’s were encouraged to get tested for coronavirus after a partygoer tested positive on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Radisson cancelled another party it had planned for this weekend. The event, which was due to be held between the 24 July and 26 July, was to be attended by around 300 people.