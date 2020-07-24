menu

Mount Carmel healthcare worker among new COVID-19 cases

Healthcare worker at Mount Carmel Hospital one of six new coronavirus cases found overnight

massimo_costa
24 July 2020, 8:12pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A healthcare worker at Mount Carmel Hospital was amongst the six new COVID-19 cases registered overnight.

A spokesperson for the Health Ministry confirmed that the staff member had tested positive today.

The ward where the nurse worked was closed off, and its patients and staff have been quarantined and will be swab tested.

The new cases found in the past 24 hours form part of a cluster related to yesterday’s positive case.

On Thursday, young people who attended a weekend-long party at the Radisson Hotel in St Julian’s were encouraged to get tested for coronavirus after a partygoer tested positive on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Radisson cancelled another party it had planned for this weekend. The event, which was due to be held between the 24 July and 26 July, was to be attended by around 300 people.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in National
Mount Carmel healthcare worker among new COVID-19 cases
National

Mount Carmel healthcare worker among new COVID-19 cases
Massimo Costa
Justice Minister laments Opposition’s lack of formal reaction to proposed reforms
National

Justice Minister laments Opposition’s lack of formal reaction to proposed reforms
Kurt Sansone
Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable
National

Melvin Theuma’s medical condition remains stable
Massimo Costa
‘The country cannot accept these fatalities’: Malta Chamber calls for construction reform
National

‘The country cannot accept these fatalities’: Malta Chamber calls for construction reform
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.