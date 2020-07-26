Man dies in Gozo diving incident
53-year-old diver dies in Xatt l-Ahmar incident
A 53-year-old Austrian diver lost his life in Xatt l-Ahmar, Gozo.
Police said around 11:00 am their assistance was needed after a person found himself in difficult underwater.
Upon their arrival, the diver had already been brought ashore by people in the vicinity. He already been given first-aid by those present, but the diver lost his life moments later.
Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case.
Police investigations are ongoing.
