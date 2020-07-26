Man dies in Gozo diving incident

A 53-year-old Austrian diver lost his life in Xatt l-Ahmar, Gozo.

Police said around 11:00 am their assistance was needed after a person found himself in difficult underwater.

Upon their arrival, the diver had already been brought ashore by people in the vicinity. He already been given first-aid by those present, but the diver lost his life moments later.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.