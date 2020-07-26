menu

Man dies in Gozo diving incident

karl_azzopardi
26 July 2020, 1:50pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 53-year-old Austrian diver lost his life in Xatt l-Ahmar, Gozo.

Police said around 11:00 am their assistance was needed after a person found himself in difficult underwater.

Upon their arrival, the diver had already been brought ashore by people in the vicinity. He already been given first-aid by those present, but the diver lost his life moments later.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
