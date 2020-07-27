One COVID-19 case registered overnight

A single case of COVID-19 was registered overnight, the health authorities said on Monday.

The return to a low number of positive cases comes after the spike detected yesterday, when 14 positive swab tests were registered.

In the past 24 hours, 850 tests were carried out.

Today's case is linked to the party which took place at the Radisson Hotel in St Julian's on 18 and 19 July.

The recent rise in cases has prompted calls for mass events to be stopped, with the doctors' union saying today that the policy of allowing parties with thousands in attendance was ‘nonsense’.

There are currently 27 active coronavirus cases in Malta, with 665 recoveries and nine deaths.