Health Commissioner wants mass events stopped immediately

The Health Commissioner has joined calls for an immediate ban on mass events in the wake of a spike of coronavirus cases.

Charles Messina, Health Commissioner in the Ombudsman’s office, said on Thursday morning that direction from the health authorities is needed.

“The Commissioner believes that from evidence available, there is no doubt that action has to be taken lest the situation will become desperate. In the past months, our healthcare professionals, the general public and businesses made huge sacrifices. It has to be ensured that what has been achieved is not lost,” Messina said.

The Medical Association of Malta has given government an ultimatum until Monday to ban events of more than 10 people. Unless government adheres to its request, the union has directed its members to only work on emergency cases from Monday.

Other healthcare associations have also called for a ban on mass events, including band marches.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has primarily been traced back to a hotel party held a fortnight ago and a band march in Santa Venera. New cases further ballooned when 66 migrants who disembarked on Monday tested positive for coronavirus.

