PN council opens tonight with no people as party adopts health restrictions

Nationalist Party councillors will not turn up for tonight’s opening session of the general council in line with health restrictions on mass gatherings, the party said.

People are being urged to follow proceedings on the party’s TV and radio stations and the PN’s Facebook page.

PN leader Adrian Delia is expected to address councillors at 6:30pm and voting starts afterwards until 8:30pm. Councillors will also be able to vote all day on Saturday until 6pm.

Councillors will have to wear masks or visors and observe social distancing measures, while voting.

PN councillors are being asked to choose whether party members should vote to confirm Delia as leader or vote in a full-blown leadership contest.

Delia and his allies have been clamouring for a confirmation vote that would see the leader take part in a one-horse race. His detractors have lobbied for a leadership contest that would pit other candidates against the incumbent.

Lobbying from both sides intensified over the past week with MPs and party functionaries making their voices heard on social media.

Delia himself was on a tour of PN clubs where he met councillors and members as he argued against a full-blown leadership race at this juncture.