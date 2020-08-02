menu

[WATCH] Comodini Cachia to remain ‘catalyst’, stops short of declaring leadership bid

Therese Comodini Cachia says she will continue to contribute to see ‘strong, credible, united and serene’ PN

kurt_sansone
2 August 2020, 9:31am
by Kurt Sansone
PN MP Therese Comodini Cachia voting in the general council that decided for a full-blown leadership race
Hours after Nationalist Party councillors voted for a leadership contest, rebel MPs leader Therese Comodini Cachia says she will remain “a catalyst” for change.

Stopping short of an outright declaration that she will contest the leadership, Comodini Cachia said in a Facebook video that she will continue to contribute to see “a strong, credible, united and serene” PN.

Comodini Cachia had been selected by a majority of PN MPs to take over Delia’s role as Opposition leader, a move that was thwarted by the President’s interpretation of the Constitution.

The PN is now heading for a full-blown leadership contest after 56% of party councillors voted for the option, which had been piloted by the rebel MPs.

Comodini Cachia said she will work with all the talents within the PN and those outside it.

“Just like the voters who elect the PN in government represent a cross-section of ideas, the future of the PN is in a mosaic of talents that together can guide it forward. I will remain a catalyst to give direction to this mosaic of persons, who represent the future of the party,” she said.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
