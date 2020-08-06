Four children among 20 new coronavirus cases

20 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that eight of today’s cases formed part of the Paceville cluster, six were contacts of previously known cases, while the remainder were four children.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Two more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 267.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 670 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 1,769 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 136,713 tests having been carried out so far on the island.