50 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight, public briefing at 1pm

Around 50 new cases of coronavirus are expected to be announced on Friday, MaltaToday has learned.

Details on the new cases are expected to be given at 1pm by Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, as she returns to her live briefings in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Thursday, social partners were informed that the number of COVID-19 cases had increased by 150% in one day, the Medical Association of Malta (MAM) said on Friday.

Government is facing growing criticism over its handling of the situation in the face of the latest surge of cases and the authorities' reluctance to ban mass events.

Robert Abela is also facing internal flak over his over-enthusiastic public calls to remain positive, despite widespread concerns that many fear are not adequately being addressed.

Four children were among 20 new cases registered on Thursday.