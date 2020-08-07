Murder middleman Melvin Theuma leaves hospital

Melvin Theuma has been released from hospital just over two weeks after sustaining serious knife injuries, the police said on Friday.

The middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder was hospitalised on 21 July when he was found inside his Swieqi apartment with serious knife wounds to his abdomen and neck. Police said the wounds were self-inflicted.

He was held in intensive care for a week and later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital's ENT ward as his condition improved. Theuma reportedly started communicating with his voice over the past few days.

For more than a week, Theuma was in a stable medical condition.

Theuma was granted a presidential pardon to tell all about the murder last year and has testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of masterminding the assassination. Theuma has also testified in the compilation of evidence against three men accused of carrying out the murder.