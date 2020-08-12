COVID-19 breaches: 12 establishments fined, MTA inspectors to spot-check weddings

Tourism authority inspectors have found 12 outlets in breach of COVID-19 safety protocols and will be taking legal action against them, the regulator said.

The Malta Tourism Authority has been entrusted with inspecting weddings, sporting events, cultural events and entertainment outlets to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The MTA said on Wednesday that over the past week, the Compliance and Regulatory Directorate conducted over 500 inspections at various establishments and organised events that included weddings.

“12 establishments were found in breach of published protocols and will be subject to further legal action,” the regulator said.

New rules introduced last week cap the number of people in outdoor events at 300 and indoor events at 100. But establishments also have a limit of one person per 4sq.m and people will have to stay in groups of not more than 10.

Furthermore, new regulations make it mandatory for people inside retail outlets, on public transport and the Gozo ferry to wear a mask.

The restrictive measures were introduced after Malta experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, Malta registered 49 new cases and three recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 486.

Events with more than 100 people will have to carry out a risk assessment prior to permission being given by the MTA and health authorities.

The MTA said its officers have been carrying out random inspections at weddings, festivals, concerts, exhibitions and other activities.

But the regulator has also been tasked with certifying and monitoring all organisations registered as clubs, even though these are not licensed by the MTA.

The regulator also carries out spot checks on hotels, catering establishments, night clubs, beach concessions and other outlets which it licenses.

The authority urged anyone who encounters a breach of protocol to inform it via its tourism COVID-19 helpline 21692447 or email: [email protected].