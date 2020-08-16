Opposition calls for inquiry into disgraced Malta consul’s appointment despite interdiction

A public inquiry should determine how Malta’s consul in Shanghai Aldo Cutajar was given a public service job when he had been interdicted by a court.

Cutajar, the brother of civil service chief Mario Cutajar, was charged on Sunday with money laundering after a police raid on his home uncovered half-a-million euros in cash. Police also linked almost a million dollars in Dubai accounts to Cutajar.

Opposition spokesperson Jason Azzopardi said the Prime Minister must set up a public inquiry led by a sitting judge to determine how Cutajar was allowed to join the civil service after 2013 when he had a previous conviction for fraud and an interdiction imposed by the court.

Aldo Cutajar was found guilty by the magistrate’s court in 2005 of fraud on his place of work. Cutajar was employed in the public service and was subsequently kicked out after the court handed down a perpetual interdiction.

Azzopardi said that after March 2013, when Cutajar’s brother, Mario, was made principle permanent secretary, Aldo was again employed in the public service.

The inquiry should establish who was responsible for Aldo Cutajar’s re-employment with the public service in breach of a court order and how the court decision was removed from the court’s online records.