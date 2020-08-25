Malta signs nuclear arms prohibition treaty

Malta has signed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the ministry for foreign affairs has said.

Malta joined other member states of the United Nations to sign a treaty working towards a world free from nuclear weapons, becoming the 84th member state to do so.

“The signature of this important treaty continues to underscore Malta's unwavering commitment towards nuclear non-proliferation, and highlights its commitment towards achieving prosperity through peace,” a statement read.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons prohibits, among others, the production, stockpiling, transfer, stationing and threat of use of nuclear weapons.

It also prohibits the deployment of nuclear weapons on national territory and the provision of assistance to any state in the conduct of prohibited activities.

Whilst other treaties exist banning a whole myriad of dangerous weapons, this particular treaty is the first of its kind by calling for a prohibition of nuclear weapons.

Malta, through its Permanent Representative in New York, will be chairing an event organised by the United Nations to commemorate the International Day Against Nuclear Testing.

“For Malta, the NPT and its three pillars of nuclear disarmament, nuclear non-proliferation and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, remain the cornerstone of the multilateral nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.”

The signing comes a few days after the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 6 and 9 August 1945.