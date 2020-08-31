12th death from coronavirus is 86-year-old man

An 86-year-old man is Malta’s 12th victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday evening.

The man was admitted to hospital on 23 August and tested positive for the virus a day later.

The Health Ministry said that the COVID-19 test was carried out as a matter of routine for all admissions.

The man had other health issues.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

His death follows that of an 86-year-old woman last Saturday, who was recovering at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive therapy unit since 18 August.

On Sunday, Malta recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries.