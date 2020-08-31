Hand hygiene, social distancing and masks, fundamental when schools reopen - WHO

Schools must reopen with proactive measures to enforce good hand hygiene, physical distancing and the use of masks were appropriate, the World Health Organisation said.

The recommendations form part of a raft of measures agreed during a meeting of European health and education ministers with the WHO regional office on Monday.

Malta represented by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, Education Minister Owen Bonnici and Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

The WHO meeting said specific policies will need to be in place for at-risk children with special learning needs or health conditions, and educators with health conditions that render them vulnerable to more severe infection.

The organisation said it was imperative that online learning is made available for instances when temporary closures are necessary, or as an alternative for children and educators with health conditions, that may require “episodic quarantine”.

WHO said in a statement following the meeting that it was important for there to be a link between the health and education sectors, as the world navigates the new post-COVID-19 reality.

To date the government has yet to publish protocols on reopening of schools in September.

Bonnici has said that government intends opening schools on 28 September and talks are underway between the health and education authorities and stakeholders, on COVID-19 safety protocols.

“COVID-19 has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries, and our region is no exception. Most countries in the Region closed schools to assist with the containment of the virus. While this was vital, as we transition to reopening, we must now determine how to open schools in the region, safely,” the WHO said.

It maintained that school closures can have a profound effect on the health and well-being of children.

WHO said that although children can contract and transmit COVID-19, they have largely been spared from the direct health effects of the virus, with most cases of COVID-19 in children being mild or asymptomatic.

Despite this, the organisation said they continue to be negatively impacted by school closures both in terms of education and their health, which includes mental health, social development and the risk and impact of being in an abusive home environment.

Vulnerable and deprived carry heaviest burden

Likewise, the organisation said the harmful effects of the pandemic have not been distributed equally.

“Children living in vulnerable situations continue to be disproportionately affected in relation to their long-term health outcomes and challenges with distance learning, both due to digital poverty and difficulties for parents being able to assist in the learning process,” it noted.

The WHO said accessing educational support was always a challenge for children with underlying health conditions and children living with disabilities, but the COVID-19 situation had amplified it.