85 year-old man is COVID-19's 14th victim in Malta

An 85 year-old man is the latest person to die after contracting COVID-19.

He had been confirmed as a positive case on 26 August and admitted to hospital on September 1 after his condition deteriorated. He died earlier this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.



In a press statement this morning, the minister for health offered his condolences to the elderly victim’s family, whilst appealing to the public to continue to follow the Health Ministry’s advice.

The man is the 14th victim of the disease since cases started being recorded.