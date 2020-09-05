menu

85 year-old man is COVID-19's 14th victim in Malta

The man had tested positive on August 26, Ministry says

matthew_agius
5 September 2020, 11:56am
by Matthew Agius
14 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta
14 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta
Today's COVID-19 statistics
Today's COVID-19 statistics

An 85 year-old man is the latest person to die after contracting COVID-19.

He had been confirmed as a positive case on 26 August and admitted to hospital on September 1 after his condition deteriorated. He died earlier this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

In a press statement this morning, the minister for health offered his condolences to the elderly victim’s family, whilst appealing to the public to continue to follow the Health Ministry’s advice.

The man is the 14th victim of the disease since cases started being recorded.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in National
PN’s lack of debate ‘keeps the peace’ inside divided PN
National

PN’s lack of debate ‘keeps the peace’ inside divided PN
James Debono
85 year-old man is COVID-19's 14th victim in Malta
National

85 year-old man is COVID-19's 14th victim in Malta
Matthew Agius
Corradino inmate, 45, found dead in prison cell
National

Corradino inmate, 45, found dead in prison cell
Matthew Vella
Council of Europe rapporteur voices ‘serious concern’ if Prime Minister imposes deadline on Caruana Galizia inquiry
National

Council of Europe rapporteur voices ‘serious concern’ if Prime Minister imposes deadline on Caruana Galizia inquiry
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.