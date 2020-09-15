49 new cases of COVID-19

49 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Tuesday.

Active cases now stand 507, after 1,666 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The total number of swab tests now stands at 218,692.

41 COVID-19 patients also recovered, with a total of 1,931 total recoveries registered since the pandemic began.

2,454 total cases have been recorded.

16 deaths due to coronavirus have been registered.

The health ministry said that from yesterday’s cases 14 were family members of previously known cases, one was a work colleague, one was a direct contact with another positive case, two were imported and three came from social gatherings with positive cases.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.