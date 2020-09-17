Majority of university lectures to be held online

The majority of university lectures will be held online, KSU has said following a senate meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, a University of Malta Senate meeting was held, in which the regulation that will be adopted for the upcoming academic year was discussed.

Reporting what was said during the meeting, the university’s student council said all lectures will be streamed online and where possible a physical option on campus will be available.

Lectures with a large number of students will be taking place entirely online.

“The number of students has yet to be defined, however we understand that this number will be around 70 students,” KSU said.

Lectures with a smaller number of students will be taking place online with the possibility of joining physically.

“Following the issuing of the guidelines, Faculties/Institutes/Centres/Schools will be analysing which study units can occur physically, depending on available spaces which are large enough to cater for the number of students allowed in a classroom according to social distancing guidelines,” the council said.

Regarding graduations discussions are ongoing over the feasible alternative options that retains the dignity of the ceremony while safeguarding the health of those present.

“It was decided that by the 20th of November all students will be considered as graduates, with the possibility that the ceremonies take place at a later date. This allows students to present their certificates for funding purposes or future academic endeavours, where applicable,” KSU reported.

Following a request made by student representatives on senate, all methods of assessment for the upcoming semester must be decided upon and presented for approval by the 22nd of October.

In its statement, KSU also urged health authorities to issue guidelines for tertiary education institutions, allowing for the necessary preparations to be made.

A letter sent by the council on 10 August has also remained unanswered.

“It is worrying and disappointing that no attempt to reassure students was made and that no students were involved in the preparation of guidelines,” the council said.

Guidelines by Health Authorities will be published in the coming days.