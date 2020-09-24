Talks between Robert Abela and teachers’ union ‘inconclusive’

A meeting between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT), Prime Minister Roberta Abela and Education Minister Owen Bonnici on Wednesday proved “inconclusive”, and did little to address concerns on the reopening of schools, the union said.

The urgent meeting was held on Wednesday evening after the MUT earlier declared that discussions with the education authorities had failed.

A delegation from the union met Abela, Bonnici, and other government officials.

“This meeting was inconclusive and so the MUT will continue with talks today and its council will once again be meeting later in the afternoon,” the union said.

Schools are due to open on Wednesday, however, both the MUT and the UPE have called for the opening to be postponed as a result of increased cases in COVID-19. The MUT yesterday also accused the education authorities of failing to abide by agreements on health and safety protocols reached during discussions.

Schools have been closed since March when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

Despite concerns, the government has insisted that the reopening of schools will go ahead, saying that it was imperative that children to return to school.

“Once there is any additional information, we will announce it immediately. We remind everyone that we are doing this to protect the health and safety of educators, children and everyone,” the MUT said.

