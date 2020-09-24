Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Thursday morning in Kalkara.

The accident took place at around 7am in Triq ix-Xatt.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Hyundai car driven by a 47-year-old woman and a Kymco motorcycle driven by a 64-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.