COVID-19: 42 new cases, 18 recoveries

42 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, after 2,303 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 680, with 18 having recovered from the disease.

Total recoveries stand at 2,191, while the total number of cases stand 2,898.

The total number of swabs since the pandemic started stand at 240,387.

The total number of deaths stand at 27.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, while from yesterday’s cases 13 were family members of previously known cases and three were direct contacts of other positive cases.

Two cases were of work colleagues of a previously known cases and three were from social gatherings of a previously known case.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 24•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 24, 2020

,center>

READ ALSO: Two more elderly people die from coronavirus