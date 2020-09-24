menu

COVID-19: 42 new cases, 18 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 24 September | 42 new cases, 18 recoveries • 680 active cases • Overnight swab tests 2,303 • Total cases 2,898, including 27 deaths

karl_azzopardi
24 September 2020, 1:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi

42 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, after 2,303 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 680, with 18 having recovered from the disease.

Total recoveries stand at 2,191, while the total number of cases stand 2,898.

The total number of swabs since the pandemic started stand at 240,387.

The total number of deaths stand at 27.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, while from yesterday’s cases 13 were family members of previously known cases and three were direct contacts of other positive cases.

Two cases were of work colleagues of a previously known cases and three were from social gatherings of a previously known case.

