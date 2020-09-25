menu

Mount Carmel patient dies of COVID-19 after contracting virus twice

An elderly woman, who was a patient at Mount Carmel hospital, is Malta's 28th COVID-19 victim

nicole_meilak
25 September 2020, 9:49am
by Nicole Meilak

A 78-year-old woman is Malta's 28th COVID-19 victim after testing positive for the virus yesterday.

The woman first tested positive on 11 August, but then tested negative on both 28 August and 9 Sepember.

Yesterday the woman was admitted into the Mater Dei emergency room from Mount Carmel hospital. She underwent a swab test upon arrival, which resulted positive. She died in the emergency room. 

Contact-tracing measures are being carried out at Mount Carmel, with swab tests being carried out on those who came in close contact with the woman.

The health ministry again urges people to follow all health guidelines, including the frequent washing of hands and use of face masks.

Her death follows two COVID-19 related deaths registered yesterday.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
