29 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

29 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

Active cases stand at 517, after 85 recoveries were recorded.

2,116 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 251,772 since the pandemic began.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 29•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The total number of cases stands at 3,035 while total recoveries number 2,482.

Earlier on Tuesday, Malta recorded its 34th COVID-19 death, a 79-year-old woman.

The ministry said that today’s cases are still being investigated. However, from yesterdays cases one was a direct contact of another positive case, one was from St Joseph home, two were imported, two were contacts of positive work colleagues, one case was from the Paceville cluster, and one was related to social gatherings with other positive cases.