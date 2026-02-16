PN to table Private Member’s Bill aimed at tackling loneliness

A Private Member’s Bill aimed at tackling loneliness and strengthening social wellbeing will be tabled in parliament this week by the Nationalist Party.

The initiative forms part of its Social Justice Week 2026 campaign.

Shadow Minister for the fight against poverty and loneliness Ivan Bartolo said the proposed legislation seeks to intensify national efforts to ensure that no one feels forgotten or alone.

“Loneliness is not confined to the elderly, it affects people from all walks of life,” Bartolo said, stressing the need for sustained action to address what he described as a growing social problem.

Details of the Bill were presented during a round table conference held in parliament on Monday to mark the opening of Social Justice Week 2026, an initiative organised by the Nationalist Party. The week-long campaign will culminate on Friday with an evening event held under the patronage of the President of Malta, during which this year’s Social Justice Award will be presented.

The conference was moderated by Francine Abela and opened by the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, Jesmond Saliba.

Among those contributing were Paulette Fenech, chief executive of the Malta Red Cross Society; activist Simone Borg; social worker Roslyn Vella; family psychotherapist Karl Wright; psychotherapist and educator Matthew Bartolo; and Fr Ivan Attard, assistant lecturer at the University of Malta and activist within the Anti-Poverty Forum.

In his address, Bartolo said that anyone committed to social justice must first seek out the most vulnerable in society.

“It is the poor, the marginalised, the excluded, those pushed aside, minorities, the distressed, the disadvantaged, the vulnerable and the voiceless who can genuinely explain what social justice really means,” he said.

He argued disadvantaged individuals are present in every family, community, workplace and institution, and said political leaders have a duty to listen and give them a voice rather than remain passive.

Experts at the conference examined the phenomenon of loneliness in Maltese society, noting it does not simply mean being alone but rather a sense of isolation that can affect individuals even when surrounded by others.

Participants warned that loneliness is on the rise, particularly in the modern world, and identified groups most affected as including the elderly, young people, individuals living alone and those facing difficult social circumstances. Changes in family structures and patterns of social life were cited as contributing factors.

Speakers also highlighted the negative impact loneliness can have on both mental and physical health, linking it to anxiety, depression and a reduced quality of life. Beyond the individual, they said, loneliness carries wider consequences for communities.

Proposals discussed included stronger community-level social support and the introduction of services tailored to people experiencing isolation. The importance of collaboration between government, organisations and civil society was also emphasised.

The Private Member’s Bill, to be presented later this week, aims to ensure that loneliness is formally recognised as a social issue affecting mental and physical health and overall quality of life. It also underlines the obligation of government to adopt policies that actively combat loneliness and promote social connection and community participation.

Among the measures proposed is the strengthening of the Office of the Commissioner for NGOs as a key pillar supporting the wellbeing of Maltese society.

Social Justice Week 2026 will continue with daily activities through to Friday, including a national conference, a mass, visits to various sites connected to the sector, and a meeting with non-governmental organisations followed by a press conference.

On Wednesday, the special guest will be Italian singer and Sanremo Music Festival winner Annalisa Minetti, who is widely regarded as an advocate for disability rights and inclusion.