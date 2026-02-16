Service dogs graduate from preparatory programme to assist people

Five service dogs have completed a training and preparation programme to assist people with conditions in their daily lives.

During a ceremony organised by the Service Dogs Malta Foundation, held at St. Anthony’s Palace under the patronage of the President of Malta, Balto, Dom, Sam, Pablo and Kaydi successfully graduated.

Each dog's training costs around €15,000, however, the voluntary organisation covers all acquisition and training costs, providing the dogs to beneficiaries free of charge.

The dogs will be assigned to different individuals. Balto and Kaydi will be given to people with mobility challenges, while Dom has been trained to help a person with diabetes. Pablo will serve as an assistance dog for someone with a psychiatric condition.

One of the dogs, Sam the Labrador retriever, was trained with a €15,000 government investment and will now be assigned to a seven-year-old girl on the autism spectrum to provide ongoing support in her daily life.

Sam has received specialised training to meet her unique needs, offering security, emotional support, and practical assistance in daily life at home and in the community. This approach helps the girl gain inclusion and independence, enabling her to live more autonomously.

During the graduation, President Myriam Spiteri Debono praised the Foundation and its volunteers for the hope and comfort these assistance dogs provide to individuals and families in need.

The president called the graduation of these five dogs a new beginning for those who will rely on them daily, and a testament to how dedication, patience, and commitment can improve lives.

Joseph Stafrace, founder and Operations Manager of the Service Dogs Malta Foundation, explained that the assistance dogs' graduation is part of a broader program of intensive and specialized training.

He also described handing over the dogs to those in need as a celebration of years of dedication and commitment by a dedicated group of individuals.

During the ceremony, the Archbishop of Malta Charles J. Scicluna, blessed the dogs and the individuals and families who will benefit from them.

In his message, the archbishop called the occasion a celebration of harmony between man and creation, highlighting the trainers' efforts in preparing the canine companions to serve. He noted that with their help, five people will gain more autonomy, expressing a wish for everyone to have improved quality of life.

For her part, the Minister for Inclusion and Volunteering, Julia Farrugia, stressed that the government’s investment in this training programme is a testament to the commitment towards measures that directly improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities.

“This graduation shows how, through collaboration with voluntary organisations, we can create real and tangible change in people’s lives, particularly of persons on the autism spectrum and their families,” concluded the Minister.

Anyone wishing to receive more information can do so by sending a message on the ‘Service Dogs Malta Foundation’ Facebook page or by contacting Joseph Stafrace on 79617814.