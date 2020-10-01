Cyber attack grounds Transport Malta online systems, police investigation underway

Transport Malta has suffered a severe cyber attack that has shut down its online systems, making it impossible for motorists to use the agency's services.

Transport Malta said on Thursday that the attack occurred during the night between 25 and 26 September. On Sunday night the agency only said it had suffered technical problems.

The systems have been down since Sunday and no date has been given as to when they will be back up.

“The technical experts at the authority were immediately notified and the police were also asked to assist in the matter,” Transport Malta said.

The authority said a magisterial inquiry was also underway. "The Authority apologises for all the inconvenience caused and remains committed to restoring the services back to normal as soon as possible," it said.

Motorists have been unable to renew their road licence and avail themselves from the services of the authority as a result of the attack.

Transport Malta did not say whether any personal information stored on its systems has been compromised by the attack.