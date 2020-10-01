menu

Cyber attack grounds Transport Malta online systems, police investigation underway

A cyber attack has shut down Transport Malta's online systems for five days and no date has given as to when they will be back up, leaving motorists unable to renew their road licences

laura_calleja
1 October 2020, 10:25am
by Laura Calleja
Transport Malta has suffered a severe cyber attack on its systems that has prevented clients from accessing its services
Transport Malta has suffered a severe cyber attack on its systems that has prevented clients from accessing its services

Transport Malta has suffered a severe cyber attack that has shut down its online systems, making it impossible for motorists to use the agency's services.

Transport Malta said on Thursday that the attack occurred during the night between 25 and 26 September. On Sunday night the agency only said it had suffered technical problems.

The systems have been down since Sunday and no date has been given as to when they will be back up.

“The technical experts at the authority were immediately notified and the police were also asked to assist in the matter,” Transport Malta said.

The authority said a magisterial inquiry was also underway. "The Authority apologises for all the inconvenience caused and remains committed to restoring the services back to normal as soon as possible," it said.

Motorists have been unable to renew their road licence and avail themselves from the services of the authority as a result of the attack.

Transport Malta did not say whether any personal information stored on its systems has been compromised by the attack.

More in National
37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
National

37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight
Laura Calleja
Chief Justice warns shortage of court lawyers could lead to problems in selecting judiciary
National

Chief Justice warns shortage of court lawyers could lead to problems in selecting judiciary
Matthew Agius
Archbishop urges judiciary not to fear violence, corruption and lies in their fight against injustice
National

Archbishop urges judiciary not to fear violence, corruption and lies in their fight against injustice
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] No mention of a SOFA between President and US Defence Secretary
National

[WATCH] No mention of a SOFA between President and US Defence Secretary
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.