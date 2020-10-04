Malta wins right to host 10-day European Pride celebration in 2023

Malta has won the competition to host Europe’s biggest gay pride celebration, EuroPride, in 2023 after its bid beat off the challenge from Belfast and Rotterdam.

Malta’s bid, titled Equality from the Heart, was selected during the annual general meeting of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA).

EuroPride attracts thousands of participants from across Europe and the world, who will be descending on the island that has topped Europe’s LGBTIQ+ index for the past four years.

The event will be spread out over 10 days and will include conferences, social gatherings, parties and meetings in support of the LGBTIQ community.

Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar welcomed the news, describing it as an important step for the country.

“Winning the right to organise EuroPride for the first time is a certificate for the government’s work to strengthen LGBTIQ rights,” Cutajar said, adding it gave Malta the chance to showcase its best practices in equality to the rest of the world.

Clayton Mercieca, community manager for Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC), said Malta had much to show. “Malta will be a symbol of hope and an example of how change can happen,” Mercieca said, promising an unforgettable event.