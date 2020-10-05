Budget on 19 October

Edward Scicluna will be delivering Budget 2021 on 19 October, parliament’s House Business Committee has decided.

This will be Scicluna’s ninth budget since 2013. The Finance Minister had delivered two budgets in 2013, the first being the previous administration’s budget, which failed to pass through parliament, prompting the general election.

This year’s budget will be the first for Robert Abela’s administration. It will also be a first for incoming Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

The Opposition leader will deliver his reaction to the budget on 26 October with the Prime Minister replying a day later.