Bernard Grech sworn in as Opposition leader

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has officially been sworn in as Opposition leader

karl_azzopardi
7 October 2020, 1:32pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Opposition leader Bernard Grech (Photo: Office of the President)
Bernard Grech was sworn in as Opposition leader during a short ceremony presided by President George Vella at San Anton Palace.

Grech’s appointment to the constitutional role closes a rough chapter for the Nationalist Party that started in July when MPs gave Adrian Delia a vote of no confidence.

The episode eventually led to a leadership election that concluded last Saturday when Grech won the contest against Delia.

Grech was co-opted to parliament on Tuesday after MP Ivan J. Bartolo gave up his seat.

For the swearing-in ceremony, Grech was accompanied by his wife AnneMarie and two adult children.

PN deputy leaders Robert Arrigo and David Agius were also present at the Palace for the ceremony.

In a short statement after the swearing in, President George Vella appealed for an end to personal attacks in politics and called for confrontation with respect. He wished Grech well and looked forward to hold discussions with him on matters of national importance.

On resignations from the PN, Grech said that while there were people who returned their party membership, 100 new members have enrolled. 

“This doesn’t solve anything in terms of who left the party, but it also shows that the regeneration process has started. But yes, I’m still worried about those who left,” he said.

On when he would be announcing his shadow cabinet, Grech said that he has already started to speak with MPs. 

“I have also asked for a brief from their end on what they did and what work they have planned ahead,” he said. 

He also said that a good number of MPs have carried out great work, and so such efforts will be put in consideration when forming his shadow cabinet. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
